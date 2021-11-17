Gov’t, IMF discuss economic reforms

By Bida Elly David

The South Sudan National Government and the International Monetary Fund this week met to discuss and evaluate the policies in regard to economic reforms and barriers.

This happened during theconsultative meeting between the government, Civil Society Organisations, Financial Institutions and a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking to the Media, Abebe Aemro, the Director for African Department in International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that their visit was to find out the government policyies, intentions and to hear from civil societies, government financial institutions such as the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Central Bank tooffer them advice.

‘’Our visit was to find out government policy intentions, hear from civil societies, government financial institutions such as the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance regarding challenges they face and how remedies can be put at place,” said Aemro.

Furthermore, he added that over the past years during the difficult moments, they extended monetary support to South Sudan to rescue the citizens from the man-made and natural disasters such as the pandemic, severe flooding as well as the economic recession.

‘’Over the past years, we have extended our financial support to the government that really facilitated economic reforms previously crippled by the natural and man-made disasters such as the pandemic and the severe flooding’’

Abebe added that in the coming weeks and months, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should extend their financial to promote economic reforms.

‘’In the next couple of weeks, IMF shall extend additional contribution to promote economic reforms,’’ he said.

However, Dier Tong pointed out that the meeting held in front of the president and the vice presidents and other stakeholders tackled policy implementation on economic reforms discussed earlier.

Tong told the press that the IMF released the first review of the reforms that South Sudan had been implementing some months ago.

He pointed out that the outcome of the meeting was positive and theneed for the stability of the exchange rates was discussed as well as improvement of public finance department.