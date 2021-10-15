Gov’t graduates over 400 youth on vocational skills

By John Agok

The Ministry of Labour yesterday witnessed the graduation ceremony of over 400 Youth who undergone three Months training on eight courses of basic skills in Juba Multi-Service training Centre (MTC).

449 out 572 students that began training this year under the pilot project fundedfrom African Development Bank (AFDB) in line with United Nation Development (UNDP). Other key partners graduated and 282 had been placed under internship.The youth trained eight courses that include: beauty therapy, hair dressing, bakery, Electrical installation, solar, mechanic and plumbing among others. The students were also given start-kits for them to start their businesses.

The Guest of honor was Minister of Labor James Hoth Mai and with key partners supporting the training that included UNDP Country Resident Mr. Samuel Doe.

Hoth cautioned students graduands to be job creators than job seekers and also asked parents to encourage their children to join technical training skills than opting for higher degree, diploma and PHDs inuniversities which made many jobless and loitering on the streets of Juba without jobs.

“I called on youth today not to listen to negative criticism of those who undermine you due to lack of holding yourselves bachelor’s degree and PHDs in various Universities. Some of these people holding degrees are now loitering on the streets of Juba looking for white collar jobs, but government cannot employ all in offices.” Said Hoth.

Hoth appreciated the partners for their tireless efforts in ensuring that the graduation of this first batch successful. Also, another set of arrangement to be follow by second batch targeting over 700 students.

He encouraged students to keep their head high since they would be leaders in future.

“Tomorrow most of you will later become government Ministers or even in presidency. Let them not limited your dreams or being bog down by negative criticism”, he added.

Samuel Doe applauded government and partners for working closely by equipping Juba Vocational Training Centres (VTC) with necessary tools for training Youths.

Doe acknowledged that these skills would enable improving economic vibrancy and engage youth in the private sectors.

“This opportunity will enable youths to acquire skills on high demand across the Country to pave path on productive and enhancing economic growth”, said Doe.

Yar Mary Ajang a trainee in Juba Multi service Training Centre appreciated the government and partners for the opportunity.

“We are appreciating our government and partners for giving us this opportunity. We are proud to say we are leaving Juba MTC as job creators and not job seekers”, she said.

Ajang encouraged her fellow students to grab the opportunity.

“I encourage our fellow youths to seize the opportunities, we should not stay at home sleep and waste our youthful years. Vocational training is the great equalizer and its open doors to jobs, resources and skills that will help us grow”, she added.

South Sudan has five Vocational Training Centres (VTC) acrossstates and more efforts exerted to increase the number as well, according to the Minster Hoth Mai statement.