Gov’t formed a committee to investigate bush wildfire in Lakes

By Mabor Riak

Lakes State government forms a committee to investigate bush wildfire that left seven women dead and the eighth one escaped with minor injuries. They went to fetch for thatching grass in the bush in Rumbek East County last week.

The incident occurred in Ametding forest of Cuei-Cok Payam of Rumbek County.

The police spokesperson in Lakes State,Maj. Elijah Mabor Makuac said that there is no suspect apprehended over 7 women who died as a result of a wildfire in Amending.

“We did not trace the suspect who lit the firewhich led to the death of seven 7 women who were cutting a thatched grass in Ametding forest. We don’t know who lit the fire but our police personnel are still investigating to find out where the fire came from and who lit the fire and this is what happened,”

He added there is no any confirmation of where did the fire come from.

Earlier, official from the State government points out that the wildfire which burned the women came nearby cattle camp and surrounded them in the bush and all got burned except the eighth one who escaped the ordealand is currently nursing minor injuries.

Last month, two women narrowly survived from wildfire in the Bunangui forest while they were fetching thatching grass