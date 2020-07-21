Gov’t, FAO launched backyard farming

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Ministry of the Agriculture and Food Security in collaboration with the United Nation Food Agriculture Organization-FOA yesterday launched backyard or home farming.

Backyard gardening or home farming is a modern farming where a farmer use a plastic for growing vegetables.

Speaking during the Launch, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Josephine Lagu Yanga said South Sudan has been spending a lot of foreign currency for importing the vegetables from neighboring countries.

“Why do we need to imports the vegetables from neighboring countries yet we have vast land and fertile soil to grow our own vegetables? We are spending a lot of money, the money that could have been circulating within the country for other developmental activities,” She stressed.

According to Minister Josephine, the Ministry has been tasked to encouraged people and entire population to try to grow vegetables to improve nutrition status among the vulnerable households in the country.

“We have been tasked with encouraging and promotion of vegetables growing as one of the things that we can achieve to stop the importation of vegetables from neighboring countries.”

She said, it is the responsibilities of every citizen in the country to make sure and to show the neighboring countries that South Sudanese can grow their own vegetables.

She encourages farmers to grow more vegetables in order to reduce the import of vegetables from the neighboring countries.

For his part, FAO Country Representative Mr. Meshack Malo said according to the report, South Sudan has 1.3 million children who are malnourish.

He said in order to make a small change in this big number of malnourish children, people need to promote backyard farming seriously.

“Growing vegetables looks like small thing but I am sure if everyone take it serious we are going to make big change in the lives of those malnourish children because vegetables makes great change,” Mr. Malo said.

Meanwhile Sr. Rani the DMI Representative appreciated the efforts made by the government and FAO in launching the new farming system, adding that it would help many citizens to understand the importance of growing their own vegetables.

According to her, the launch would happen since last year or early this year due to many challenges in the country; they were able to launch it officially.