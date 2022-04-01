Gov’t extends date for opening schools

By Bida Elly David

Kuyok Abuol Kuyok, Undersecretary MoGE

The National Ministry of General Education yesterday extended the date of opening schools for the 2022-2023 academic year across the Country to 2nd –May-2022.

This came during a press statement announced by the undersecretary of the national Ministry of General Education and Instructions in Juba

Last year, the Ministry of General Education according to their guidelines stipulated that the 2022-2023 academic year would formally commence on the 4th –Of April-2022 but due to other circumstances, the amendment was done.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Kuyok Abuol Kuyok, the undersecretary for the National Ministry of General Education pointed out that according to the new calendar for the academic year 2022-2023, institutions of learning were subjected to commence on the 2nd –May-2022.

Kuyok said that public and private schools should start registering learners as they await the commencement of the new academic year.

Furthermore, he directed all State Ministries of Education to strictly impose punishment on schools that would not abide by the calendar for the new academic year.

‘’I need to tell state education Ministries that all schools will be opened on the 2nd –Of may-2022. We strongly encourage schools, teachers to start registering learners as we await the beginning of the academic year as stated in the calendar’’ Kuyok reiterated

However, he underscored that state ministries of Education should ensure that no schools were subjected to open on the 4th –Of April-2022.

‘’State authorities should take strict measures ensuring that no schools open before the date mentioned especially private schools that sometimes don’t follow uniformity. All schools should not open on the 4th –April-2022’’ He underscored