Wednesday, October 6th, 2021
News

Gov’t, EU discuss digital strategy

By: Lodu William Odiya

The European Union and the government yesterday carried out a consultative meeting on digital strategy with the aim of improving communication and transaction through IT application system.

Speaking during one day workshop, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Telecommunication and Postal Service, Lado Wani Kenyi,  said that after independence, the Ministry of Telecommunication developed a policy which was called the communication sector policy of 2012 basically for the review of the communication sector 2008, adding that one of the important goals in that strategic plan was E-governance service of the government of South Sudan.

“E-governance application will help in delivering government services, exchange of information, communication transactions, and integration of various stand-alone systems between government to citizens,” Kenyi said.

Meanwhile, the  Minister for Public Service and Human Resources,  Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro said that digitization of an institution was a key to real development and accountability.

‘’Most of the institutions like Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Information, and National Revenue Authority, Ministry of Trade and many more should be digitalize,” he said.

He however revealed that there were a lot of challenges in his Ministry, adding that if it was not digitalize, anyone would not be counted in south Sudan.

He added that the only institution that had improved was South Sudan National Revenue Authority.

He further requested the European Union and other donors to support the program so that it could change the mindset of the people of South Sudan.

