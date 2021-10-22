Gov’t dismises disappearance of August salary in Lakes

By Mabor Riak

Authorities in Lakes State government repudiated the alleged rumors of August salary of civil servants disappearance from Ministry of finance in Lakes State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the acting Minister of Information and communication in Lakes State William Koji Kirjok said that August salary had not disappeared.The minister mentioned that the salaries were released from Juba and under the Statecustody.

“People need to be patience with their State government. Currently theState Minister of Finance is working on the unification of payroll system of three defunct States and this has caused delay for payment of the August salary to the civil servants,” he said.

He added that there was nothing to do with the disappearance of August salary of civil servants. The problem was due to unification of employees work-force of three defunct States.

However, Ater Gel, a government civil servant working in Lakes State claimed that the month of August salary 2020 was missing and the government in Lakes State has promised the civil servants to remain patient as August salary has been spent on security related issues of the State.

“We haven’t received any month since June this year. but, We are still waiting for payment of four (4) months’ salaries starting from July, August, September and October of 2021,” he said.

Geladded that itwas the government of Lakes State that was responsible for the salaries and responsible to know why the month of August salary 2020 was missing. The civil servants’ wagesof August last year 2020 were released from Juba and got disappeared from the ministry of finance.

“Yes, there were rumors that the state government council of ministers discussed this issue that the money has been spent by the state government on security purposes to buy food for the security forces and chapter 1,2 and 3 have been exhausted,” he said.

He revealed that the State government promisedthem that the salary would soon be received anytime or any day. By then, they were just hoping.

“We heard from the acting minister of information and deputy governor of Lakes State that the money will be released soon for us, but we don’t know when they will release the money. We are just waiting for their promise.” he said.

However, the Acting governor of Lakes State, Poth Madit Dut said that the Minister of finance in Lakes State was working on the harmonization of payroll system from three defunct States to one State.

Dut said that the salary for August 2020 should be in the state and the minister of finance would pay out the civil servants soon within a week.