By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Minister of Petroleum has directed all oil pumping companies to maintain government policy of sixty percent of the contract to be given to South Sudanese in order to avoid the content of differences.

Speaking to media during the resumption of Tharjiath oil field, the Minister of PetroleumPuotKang Chol said that sixty percent of contract must be given South Sudanese national cross the country.

“Any oil companies operating in the country must implement sixty percent contract to national citizen. I urge all the youth who are against foreign employees to stop,you are not given permission to be the enemy to foreign partner because some people wrote in Great Pioneer OperatingCompany (GPOC) that to all Asian thieve must leave South Sudan.

As the Minister of Petroleum am not ready to let them leave but am ready for harmonization,” Kang said.

At the same time, the Minister of Labor and Public James Hoth Mai said that his Ministry is working hard to assess what is called labor market assessment to make sure that everyone has employees.

“In our Labor Act, it is said that eight (80) percent of any employment must come from national. Anybody who is qualified must work anywhere in South Sudan, ‘he added.

At the same time (SPOC)President Eruwan Gerry said that this is a historic moment for SPOC and the Republic of South Sudan. It took us seven long years to get to where we are today.

“This production resumption would not be possible without the trust, belief and effort from the Ministry of Petroleum, the SPOC Partners PETRONAS, ONGC and NILEPET, the resumption service providers as well as all SPOC employees. With the Water Treatment Plant upgrading and commissioning”.

He added that SPOC have brought the river directly to our community. we truly belief that this small effort from SPOC with the support by the Ministry of Petroleum and SPOC Partners PETRONA S, ONGC and NILEPET will make a big change to our surrounding community.

He revealed that SPOC targets to increase its production to 8,000 barrels per day by end of 2021 and will reach the 2.11 production cap ratio at 16,000 barrels per day by middle of 2022. Concurrently, there is ongoing effort to uncap the production of SPOC from the existing limit. which will allow SPOC to produce as high as 30 000 barrels per day by 2025 and with expectation to reach a peak of 45,000 barrels per day in 2028 mm the completion of 4 Field Development Projects.

SPOC with the support from its Partners also embarked on a new pipeline inspection technology salted the MagneticTomography Method (MTM). This technology is the 1″ of its kind in South Sudan and helped accelerated the 172km export pipeline integrity assessment work.

“As part of SPOC’s commitment to Sustainability and in preserving the environment, a new pond reinstatement technology; the first of its kind in South Sudan was introduced. The technology named the Geocell System for the ponds reinstatement ensures a low bearing base, stabilizes eroded slopes reinforces embankments, and effectively protects liner. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility program, SPOC have commissioned its upgraded Water Treatment Plant in Tharjiath. With the enhanced Water Treatment Plant that sources water directly from the Nile River located 16km away from the Tharjiath field, the security of water supply is sustained throughout the year enabling SPOC to provide continuous clean and fresh water supply to over 20 000 community members surrounding its operations area.

On Monday, Sudd Petroleum Operating Company Limited (SPOC) officiated production resumption in the presence of the Minister of Petroleum and his delegates from the Minister of Petroleum, Governors from different States, Partners PETRONAS, ONGC and NILEPET and the community leaders.

The event marked a significant milestone for SPOC as it resumed Block 5A oil production from TharjiathCentral Processing Facility (CPF) into the Tharjiath WNPOC Heglic Control Centre (WHCC) pipeline after seven years of production shutdown.