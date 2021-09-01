Gov’t denies shut downing internet

BY Bida Elly David

The government denied blames that had been raised by the citizens upon shutdown of internet over the weekend.

Speaking to the media, the Minister of Information, Telecommunication and Postal Services, Michael Makuei Lueth repudiated the blames raised against the government by citizens for shutting down internet services.

This happened following rumors regarding the civil demonstration organized by the peoples’ Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) against the current system of government.

He reacted that, they had not shut down the internet providing companies neither their services rather, internet services went off because they had technical issues with their system and engineers were working harder to fix everything.

Furthermore, he reiterated that not even internet was operational, but the national TV and the radio failed to operate.

He emphasized that the shutting down of the internet had got nothing to do with the demonstration that was claimed to happen on Monday.

“I want to make it clear to people that the shutting down of the internet has got nothing to do with what happened. What delayed internet services was a technical problem that we experienced and our engineers are working on’’ he said

Meanwhile, some online businessmen realized losses of monetary transaction in their businesses raised their concern on the negative outcome that arose out of their business after the internet had been shut down.

Moburuk Rizik, a student doing on line course said, he had missed an online lectures on a fundamental course unit upon the shutdown of the internet. With this, the shutting down of the internet had contributed negatively to students, businessmen and women, politicians and others.