Gov’t declares e-taxation in all border points

By William Madouk Garang

The government through Custom Serviceshas ordered for implementation of 100 percent electronic tax collection systems at all border points.

This is to ensure a secure and reliable collections system that allowed clients to transfer their payments online as well as reduce corruption since officers would not be able to handle, pocket or divert public funds.

The order came after the customs division got a decline in revenue collection recently as well as to catch up with customs integration with East Africa Community (EAC) partner states.

In the order dated 1st February 2022 availed by Juba Monitor signed by the Director-General of Customs Services, Dr. AkolAyiiMadut, said in part, the order was made to eliminate revenue leakage adding that failure to comply would result in legal redress.

“In exercise of powers vested upon the director General under section 3(84) of the customs service Act 2003, I Akol AyiiMadut (Phd), the Director-General of Customs Service Division and Commissioner for Customs Service Division of the National Revenue Authority make this order No. 001/2022 A.D,”

“I hereby order 100 percent digitalization of Customs taxes and payments at all border points (but not limit to Nimule, Nadapal, Mombasa, Kaya, Renk and Juba International Airport) of the Republic of South Sudan by 1st March 2022 vi www.CUSTOMS.ESERVICES.GOV.SS,” read the order in parts.

He added that tax payment should not be paid manually to any customs officer at any level except through the system using National Revenue Authority (NRA) E-invoice system which is integrated at some commercial banks.

“That, all the clearing agents registered with NRA Customs Division must apply for new clearing agents’ license by 1st March 2022 strictly through www.CUSTOMS.ESERVICES.GOV.SS. Old licenses will be rendered inactive from 1st March,” Madut noted.

On July 2021, the National Revenue Authority launched an electronic registration system using e – TAX platform which was in line with the South Sudan Taxation Act. 2009.

The commissioner of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division had said that the electronic system will reduce corruption or make it difficult to divert public funds.

“By closing the window of leakage, we are also improving more and collecting more in terms of tax collection,” Albino Chol Thiik told the media in Juba

In July 2020, President Salva Kiir admitted that non-oil revenues were not being fully remitted into the single block account of the NRA.