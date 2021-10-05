Gov,t crackdown on gangsters crews in Bor

By Jacob Bol Mayar

Authority in Jonglei has crackdown on gangsters, crews and other criminals’ activities in order to restored law and order in the state.

Last week, gangsters clashes among their rivals’ crews and even stabbed 18 years young man have striven a fear to the hearts of residents of Bor town. the security organs and community leaders have agreed to report some criminal activities in local suburbs in order to be apprehend the gangs and reduce the crime rate in the region as the joint operation unit, which is the combination of police, prison service and military.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Jonglei State Police Spokesperson Maj. Majak Daniel Tuor said the issues of criminal case cannot be rush we are carrying out the investigations. before they are taken to the court.

“its duty of every community leaders to reported any gang activities in their areas of resident and failure to do, you have to answer some questions during court section”Daniel stated

Meanwhile, Daniel Deng Reech, the Chief of Block 10 suburb applauded the government for the job well done because people suffering from these gangs’ activities.

“It’s not good to suffer in the hands of our own kids, and we can not lie that our children are not committed these criminal activities in the town” Deng Reech added.

The resident of Hai salaam suburb by the name Adhieu Jok Alaak said the calms have return to town now because it was risky to come out of your own house at night.

“most of people are excited about the step taken by the security organs in storing law and order in the state and now the crime have reduced” Jok Alaak said.

Last week the government of Jonglei state has launcher crackdown on the gangster when 18-year-old young man was stab by some gang and some gangs related activities across the capital. the joint operation unit have arrested over 20 gangs as reported.