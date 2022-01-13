Gov’t condemns recent Misseriya attacks in Northern Bahr el Ghazal

By Ayuel Chan

National government through Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said it condemned the recent Misseriya attack that left 24 people dead and thousands displaced from Yith Pabol Village in Aweil East County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State. The recent attacks carried out by Misseriya nomads from Sudan happened between the 28th of December 2021 and 4th of January 2022.

In a phone interview with the Juba Monitor on Wednesday, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Deng Dau Deng said “we condemn such kind of attacks because it takes lives of our innocent citizens who come back to stay in their homes”. Deng said the government has informed the South Sudan Embassy in Sudan to engage the Sudanese government to prevent such incidences from reoccurring. “ofcourse you know the situation in the Sudan, they are also in a difficult situation but we have asked our Embassy in Khartoum to raise the matter in the Foreign Ministry of the Sudan so that the search for water and pasture should not lead to conflict especially with their host community who would be providing them with sanctuary for the grazing period which is normally 4 to 5 months.

Deng described the attacks that also left houses torched to ashes as “a sad scene” and stressed the need for a joint investigation by Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Darfur and Western Kordofan governments to bring criminals to justice. Deng also revealed that the government delegation attending an IGAD meeting in Khartoum led by the Presidential Advisor on National Security Affairs Tut Gatluak have raised the concern with the Sudanese authorities. Deng welcomed the move done by State authorities to suspend peace talks with the Misseriya saying “No one can blame Northern Bahr el Ghazal authorities for suspending talks because this should encourage the government in Darfur and the other states along the border from Sudan side to restrain their people from attacking and killing innocent lives in South Sudan”. Deng added that “we hope the Misseriya or the Riziegat can reciprocate the local mechanisms and peace initiatives conducted between the border communities or come up with a better approach on how they could be allowed to access grazing lands inside South Sudan.