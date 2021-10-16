Gov’t completes formulation of Minimum Wage & other labour policies

(Photo Bida Elly David) Participants at the workshop scope

By Bida Elly David

National ministry of Labour yesterday completed the formulation of the minimum wage and other labour policies on the last day of workshop at Juba Regency Hotel.

The formulation was attended by ten states and 3 AA(s) representatives consisting of ministers, directors as well as officials from international organisations such as the UNDP and ICRC.

Addressing the participants, the Vice President for Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbaggi Akol urged the state governments to cooperate with the national government indesigning good strategic policies for excellent execution.

‘’The states government should collectively join hands with the national government to design polices, such execution becomes simple’’ he added.

Furthermore, he reiterated that he would be presenting all the grievances raised by the state ministries of labour in the next council of ministers meeting with a hope of prosperity.

‘’I promise to present all your complains in the next council of minsters’ meeting and I am sure it will work out. All the recommendations made by the states will be discussed and good responses will arrive’’ he added.

However, he had also pointed out that the national government was working over the issue of allocation of powers to states over resource management and mobilisation.

‘’The national government is working hard to ensure that the state is granted powers over resource management and mobilisation. The plan is also going to be one of the key issues to be addressed in the next seating’’ he added.

In the same event, the national Minister of Labour Hon.James Hoth Mai warned states ministries of labour upon delay to resolve their matters.

‘’You the states ministries should not blame the national ministry of labour for having not responded to your grievances. You have your governors, deputies, ministers and your revenue authorities to address your matters. We do our task at the national level. There is a budget at the states level’’

He added that the national ministry of labour lacks money to address matters of the state’s issues, rather it is the National Revenue Authority handling matters regardingcash collection.

Hot however, urged the state to first understand policies before taking decisions as well as develop good relationship with the national ministry of labour for easy team work.

So, we don’t have any financial power to raise money the way we want to support the states.

Modi John, Central Equatoria State minister of Labour appreciated the national ministry of labour for having organised such a remarkable workshop and inviting representatives from all the ten states to present key issues.

He added that most International organisations raised grievances upon threats against their staff by youth upon job smuggling from them in most of the states in South Sudan.

‘’Humanitarian organisations raised issues of threats against their staff being humiliated by most of the Youth across the ten states over occupation of job vacancies thus let this workshop address such matters’’. he said.

Conclusively, 10 computers were donated by ICRC and UNDP to state government for simplification of their office activities.