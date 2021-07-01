Gov’t committed to chapter five of agreement

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The government has reaffirmed its commitment in the implementation of Chapter Five of Peace Agreement as stipulated in the R-ARCSS.

The First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny said that the government has taken serious steps to ensure that chapter five of peace agreement is fully implemented.

“I am here to express that the R-TGoNU has taken serious steps to ensure that the chapter five of peace agreement is implemented, I have to be clear that this is national process, if it is national process, we need to make sure that it is creditable, for it to be creditable, we have to be transparent to own it,” Machar reiterated.

He was speaking during thelaunch of consultative process for the establishment of the commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing in Juba.

He added that for people to reconcile,there is need for them to speak about what happened adding that they would only speak truth when they are provided free space.

“For people to reconcile, you must tell the truth and tell people what happened because you want to reconcile without telling it out.”

He said people may fear to tell the truth or what has happened and that would be one group particularly the perpetrators, the would be afraid to talk about what happened.

He explained that the perpetrator would not come out and start telling what they have gone through, when the commission was not established to run the process in creditable manna.

“Because what we do in traditional justice, we will want to provide to the grieveda chance to speak, you talk of peace, but peace without Justice do not hold,” he added.

He called on the committee to put in their mind that peace, reconciliation commission must come out final with country reconciled.

“So, we need to double our efforts so that this process can be kicked off and commission is established,” he emphasis.

Chapter five of Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R–ARCSS) 12 September 2018 stated that the RTGoNU will establish the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing (CTRH), The Hybrid Court for South Sudan (HCSS), an independent hybrid judicial body; and he Compensation and Reparation Authority.

It added that the bodies would independently promote the common objective of facilitating truth, reconciliation and healing, and compensation and reparation in South Sudan.