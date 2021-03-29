Gov’t asked to collaborate in peace implementation

By Bol Deng Kiir

Civil society taskforce networkis asking the government throughthe Ministry forPeace Building and Reconciliation to collaborate with them to monitor the peace implementation process in country.

Last week, the Minister of Peace Building and Reconciliation StephenPar Kuolsaid the government welcomed the decision by CSO to collaborate in monitoring the status of peace in the country.

“I proposed this in the Council of Ministers that, President Kiir and his vice need to be seen together disseminating this peace agreement including those who have signed this document, we need to be seen together by our people so that they believe,”Minister Par said.

The Executive Director Foundation of Democracy and Accountable Governance (FODAG) Jame David Kolok promised to work together with the Ministry for Peace Building and Reconciliation to monitor the implement the peace agreement in the country.

“We want to have constructive engagement with the government of South Sudan, and that is why today the civil society has collaborated with the Ministry for Peace Building and Reconciliation,” he said.

“Our aim is to get to listen to the vision of the Ministry since the Ministry of peace building is new in the republic of South Sudan, and we thought it is the critical institution as far as the process of the implementation of peace agreement remains a concern,” David said.

Mr. Davidrevealed that beforethe civil society goes into deep collaboration, they want to identify what are the specific areas they need to engage, and what would be the contribution of civil society toward this process and the Ministry for Peace Building.

“We as civil society don’t want the Ministry for Peace Building to be a Juba based ministry,but should be able to go to all the states and also work with other ministries of peace at the state level.

He urged the government to give the citizensfeedback on the implementation of the peace agreement and also the challenges so that they are not blamed.

“Sometime the government is blamed not because they are not doing something but they opted to move away from the citizens without giving them information, so the citizens are not following this peace implementation process but should provide them with information of how the peace implementation is going.