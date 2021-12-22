Gov’t announces 21-day partial lockdown amid Covid-19 surge

By Bida Elly David

South Sudan National Task force on Covid-19 pandemic has yesterday announced a partial lockdown as measures to prevent the widespread of Covid-19 pandemic across the Country.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Hussein AbdelbagiAkol, the Vice President for Service Cluster and the Chairperson of the National Taskforce on Covid-19 yesterday said the lock down starts with effect from 21st –December to 10th –January -2022.

‘’With the emergence of the new variants (Delta and Omicron) and the recent increase in number of positive cases in the Country coupled with the announcement of the fourth wave by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the National Taskforce on Coronavirus Pandemic is hereby issuing the public order No.16/2021 dated 21st –December 2021 to effect the partial lockdown measures which will remain in force until 10th –January-2021,” The order reads.

He further stated that the public was warned to stop receiving dead bodies in numbers at the airport. Thus, reception and burial of bodies should be limited to be attended by not more than twenty immediate relatives.

At the same juncture, Hussein lamented that, authorized health facilities and travel terminals (Domestic) are allowed to use the approved antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) for the purpose of screening.

“The public is warned to stop reception of dead bodies and burial in number. Burial of the bodies is limited to be attended by not more than twenty immediate relatives. Health facilities and travel terminals are allowed to use the approved antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests for the purpose of screening,’’ he added.

However, the order also stated that, public and private facilities were warned not to admit any Covid-19 patient or suspect, Juba city and other municipal councils were also directed to ensure that, traders,hotels,customers and the general public comply with environmental cleaning, hygiene and sanitation, covid-19 and lockdown measures.

Lastly, the order also stated that all places of worships, social gatherings, entertainment premises, public and private transports, hotels, restaurants, tea places and markets are directed to reinforce their respective guidelines on Covid-19 preventive measures.