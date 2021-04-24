Gov’t and SSOMA Peace Talks to resume in May

The IGAD Representative to South Sudan Ismail Wais and Minister for East Africa Affairs Mr. Deng Alor Kuol yesterday held a meeting to discuss the progress of R-ARCSS implementation and the second resumption ofpeace talks between SSOMA and government in Kenya next month.

Speaking to Media after the meeting,the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Amb. Wais said they had a fruitful discussion with Minister Alor in assessing the status of R-ARCSS implementation which he deemed to have made positive progress.

Wais revealed that, the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) and the government tneed to re-commit themselves this time around , because the members of peace and security council are interested to hear the engagement of the parties to the agreement towards the implementation that bring peace and stability in the region.

He assured the parties that Rome declaration have to continue with their efforts in this expected round of talks in May.

“We really have a very imperative discussion with minister Deng Alor centered mainly on the status of implementation of R-ARCSS and the possible resumption of three factions’ peace talks in Nairobi -Kenya coming May,” he said.

Wais urged the factions that signed the Rome Declaration to show the same zeal in joining other parties of R-ARCSS to ensure peace and stability reign again in the Country and the region as well.

“We are expecting the three factions which had signed Rome Declaration to demonstrate the commitment as well in attaining peace and stability in the region,” he added.

However, Deng Alor Kuol admitted that, there has been positive progress on implementation of R-ARCSS.

“We are very optimistic that peace and stability will reign again as I briefed his excellency Ambassador on tangible results for R-ARCSS implementation,” he said.

Alor expected the three factions to Rome Declaration which will resume peace talks in May to embrace commitment and finalized the agreement and join the peace implementation.

“I expect the three factions to Rome Declaration in signing peace soon and join R-TGoNU in expediting the R-ARCSS implementation,” he concluded.

The factions to SSOMA which signed Rome Declaration were led by PaganAmum, Thomas Cirillo and Paul Malong Awan.

The Sant’ Egidio-led mediation is aimed at supporting an inclusive peace agreement in South Sudan by persuading the hold-out groups to join the revitalized peace deal signed in September 2018.

The South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) and the government signed the Rome Declaration in January to recommit to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

However, observer said there was an increase in military activities between the warring parties in areas of Yei in Central Equatoria State.