Gov’t amends constitution to include 10 states

By Kitab A Unango

The cabinet has passed a resolution to amend article 162/1 of the constitution to incorporate the ten states and the three Administrative areas.

The Council of Ministers during its extraordinary meeting No: 1/2020 chaired by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai yesterday approved the amendment of article 162/1in accordance with last week Kiir’s order.

On Saturday, President Salva Kiir surprisingly issued an order dissolving the controversial 32 states and reverted the country to the former 10 states plus three administrative areas which included Abyei, Pibor and Ruweng.

The government has directed the Minister of Justice to expedite the process of legalizing the process ahead of the formation of unity government on Saturday February 22nd.

Michael Makuei Lueth, Minister of Information told the press after the meeting that Justice Minister, Paulino Wanawilla Unango would table the amendment before the Cabinet immediately to ensure urgent assentation into law by the President.

“So instead of us maintaining the number of states as 32, the amendment came in and it was discussed and adopted by the council of ministers. It was amendment of article 162/1of the Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, 2011 as amended.”

“That provision was deleted and replaced with ten states plus Abyei, Pibor and Ruweng administrative areas —– and directed the Minister of Justice to prepare it and table it before the Cabinet probably this afternoon (yesterday) so that it is adopted by the Cabinet because there is no room for further extension but there is room for establishment of the government,” Makuei said.

Makuei said reverting to ten states and three administrative areas requires legal process and the Cabinet have approved for the sake of peace in the country.

“As you know very well the resolution stated that we should go back to the former ten states as it came in the agreement. As was the situation before, after going to the ten states there shall also be established the three administrative areas such as Abyei, Pibor and Ruweng.”

“The Cabinet commended the decision made for the sake of peace in South Sudan and approved the resolution unanimously,” Makuei said.

The Transitional Government of National Unity is expected to be formed this week on Saturday February 22nd.