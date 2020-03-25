Gov’t allocates three million USD to students

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The South Sudan government is set to allocate 3million US Dollars to the students studying in countries hit by the novel coronavirus.

This was reached at in a meeting between the high level committee that was formed by President Kiir last week to look into issues of the coronavirus in the country.

Speaking to the media after the meeting on Monday, Dr. Makur Matur Koriom, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health said the high level force agreed to allocate 3million US dollars to cater for the needs of students in the coronavirus-affected countries.

“Since the committee agreed to suspend all international flights in and out of the country, we decided to allocate this amount in order to cater for our students in those countries,” Dr. Matur said.

The high level task force also agreed on the following resolutions;

The task force have agreed to suspend all international flights from Juba International Airport.

He stated that the operators must cease the flights into South Sudan and outside South Sudan.

However, food cargo flight operations will be exempted from the ban.

All the aircrafts and state of emergency flights passing through South Sudan air space to the destinations of further fields are also exempted.

Humanitarian head operations including medical and relief flights remain operational.

He said the task force directed all organized forces that include the police, national security services and army to take immediate action to impose the Presidential orders.

He said the task force instructed law enforcement agencies to take measures to disperse all illegal gatherings.

“The task forces also welcomed the offer by the mission aversion fellowship to offer the services to the government of South Sudan in regards to limiting the risk of coronavirus in the country.” Makur said.

He added that the task force further welcomed the announcement by the USA Ambassador to South Sudan today that South Sudan will be amongst the country that will benefit from a donation pledged by the US government to fight the coronavirus around the world.

He said the task force urged the traders and public not to panic over the closure of the boarders saying there are also exemptions to the entry of Cargo flights and few tucks into the country.