Gov’t adopts Rwanda’s system of reconciliation and healing

By John Agok

The Council of Ministers yesterday adopted Rwanda’s system which came into being after the genocide.

In the report that was tabled before the cabinet’s meeting by Martin Elia Lomoro reporting on the fact-finding mission last year from November to December, a high-level delegation, including lawmakers led by Lomoro himself, visited Rwanda.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the government spokesperson Michael Makuei Lueth shed more light on how vital it is for South Sudan to embrace Rwanda’s mechanism for peace, reconciliation, and healing process the post-conflict.

He disclosed the content of the report presented by Martin Elia Lomoro, the cabinet minister, to the Council of Ministers no 3 of the year 2022.

“The cabinet has today listened to the report presented by Martin Elia Lomoro on factfinding ensued during their visit to Rwanda last year. The high-level of government delegations led by Martin Elia Lomoro last year visited Rwanda for a case study after Rwanda Genocide in 1994. The team was meant to study how Rwanda embraced the mechanism of Peace, Reconciliation, and healing. This could be a case study for South Sudan”, Makuei said.

Lueth also noted what the cabinet has adopted to implement for peace for development and prosperity in the Country.

“Cabinet passed recommendations to what could be done as an example taken from Rwanda post-conflict in regards to peace and reconciliation. The Rwanda case study will help South Sudan to learn from it and forgive after Healings and Reconciliation, and for this County to develop, we need forgiveness and healing process”. He added.

He concluded with the report of R-JMEC presented by Interim Chairperson Mr. Charles Tai Gituai before the Cabinet, and whereby the report on challenges and way forward for R-ARCSS was sent to High-level Committee to deliberate and study on it.