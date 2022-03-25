jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, March 25th, 2022
GOV'T￼-Blast monitors for chocking peace process

Michael Makuei Lueth, Minister of Information, Communication Technology and Postal Services and Martin Elia Lomuro Minister of Cabinet Affairs

By Yiep Joseph

A turnabout emerged at  yesterday’s peace monitors meeting when the government took head on the key players for having folded their hands doing nothing in ensuring that the peace agreement was completed within the specified and required time instead of continued blaming the government for their own self woes

In a no-nonsense presentation, Cabinet Affairs Minister Elia Lomuro told the sitting which included RJMEC, CTSAMVM, AU, USA, EU, among others that the blame should clearly be on them because they had created many designed protocols of the implementation of the peace agreement while at the same time blaming it on the main parties to the signatory.

“These agreements were not supposed to be paid for by only the government of the Republic of South Sudan, if you look at the Metric there are partners who are supposed to help us you all folded your hands we can only appreciate China, Japan, Nigerian Egypt, and Sudan,” Lomuro said.

“The TROIKA that writes much about us did not even sign the agreement and they should not even be here, they shouldn’t be here, they are only good in writing against us all the time” he added.

He blamed the peace monitors for failing to resolve the issue of OPP in order to complete the reconstitution of Parliament.

“The problem of OPP is supposed to be resolved by IGAD not us RJMEC has failed IGAD has failed to resolved them up to now they are not even in parliament” he blamed. 

“When you are blaming us for failing to implement the agreement on time, i is because you failed to understand what is going on” he added.

He emphasized that the government was trying its best to implement the chapters of the agreement.

However, in the same meeting, Maj Gen Charles Tai Gituai Interim Chairperson Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission(RJMEC) urged SPLM/A-IO to reverse the suspension of its participation in the Security Mechanism Meeting. 

“I urged the SPLM/A-IO to reverses the suspension of its participation in the security mechanisms in order to allow redress of the matters raised,” Gituai said

He reported that there was still a delay in the agreement due to constant defections and violation of the ceased fire by the parties.

“I would like to reiterate that the state of affairs is exacerbated by the delayed implementation of the Transitional Security Arrangements as set out in the R-ARCSS, growing military defections from one signatory party to another and poorly resource structures of governance and security at the state and local level,” he said.

