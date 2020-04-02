GOVERNORS wrangle delays appointment

By Bullen Bala Alexander

President Salva Kiir Mayardit said the negotiations on the allocation of the state remained the main issue that was delaying the full formation of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity.

The responsibility sharing ratio in the states and local government level according to the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan states that the incumbent government gets 55 percent; the SPLM-IO gets 27 percent, South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) gets 10 percent and Other political Parties (OPP) gets 8 percent.

But there has been wrangle among the parties to the agreement on the allocation of the states delaying the appointment of the state governors.

The Other Political Parties have demanded that they should be given one position of the governorship-a demand criticized by the civil society.

While speaking during the swearing in of senior advisor to the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and other newly appointed Ambassadors, President Kiir said the parties have not agreed on the matter.

“We are still fighting over these states, that is, which party will get what and who will get which, because in the agreement it is stated that out of the ten states the government will take six, whereas opposition takes four, the SPLM/A-IO should get two and the other parties in opposition should also have two (2),” kiir said.

“We are still struggling with the partners to the agreement so that we reach that agreement to allocate the states to each and every party that has been allocated and stated in the agreement,” he added.

The allocation and appointment of the state governors remains critical in the full formation of the Unity government.

The absence of the state governors has created a political vacuum in the state government which has exacerbated communal conflict, according to the civil society groups.

President Kiir said he was optimistic that the parties would soon reach an agreement and fully form the unity government adding that the government was committed and would not want to listen to any sound of gun in the country.

He urged the newly appointed ambassadors in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work hand in hand with the newly appointed Minister to reflect positive image of the country.

He also called on the ambassadors to distance themselves from tribalism in the country.

“As ambassadors, you should understand that you are not politicians but civil servants, you should stay away from tribalism and you must shun it out totally,” he said.

“So let us move faster towards the implementation of the peace agreement so that we recover whatever we have lost, this is what I want to tell you and my cooperation is there with you.”