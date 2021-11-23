Governors told to harmonize on crisis

By James Atem Kuir

Governors and Chief Administrators of the ten states and three administrative areas have been told to deliberate diligently on crises including insecurity, economic downturn, and proliferation of firearms among others as well as youth unrest and devise ways to address the challenges.

The Governor’s Forum which kicked off yesterday in Juba is aimed at ensuring strong coordination between the central government and state governments as they play a role in the implementing the Revitalized Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU).

“A lot is expected from this particular forum because it’s the first [forum] after a civil war and also it is also the first where we have multiparty governors and deputy governors. So the spectrum has changed from the previous governor’s forum, and therefore it will be challenging, the views might not be same but since you have a guiding document which is the peace agreement during this transition…from this common perspective, our views should be harmonized…this is important to underlined and I hope you will keep to that,” said First Five President Dr Riek Machar Teny who officiated the forum at Freedom Hall on Monday.

The five-day forum organized by the office of president, was also attended by Vice President Dr James Wani Igga, Vice President Taban Deng Gai, Vice Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior, Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol Ayii, the Speaker of the National Legislative Assembly, Jemma Nunu Kumba and Nicolas Haysom the special representative of the UN secretary general and head of UNMIS among government officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

“This week long event offers a platform for South Sudan leaders to develop mutual priorities for an interconnected and purposeful government; one that is equipped to advance the search for lasting peace in South Sudan,” remarked Mr. Nicolas Haysom the head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The Governor’s Forum marked under the theme: “Role of states and special administrative areas in the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement for Peaceful, Stable and Prosperous South Sudan”, will be the fifth of its kind since independence.