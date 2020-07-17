Governors told to go to states instead of living in hotels

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Activists have urged the newly appointed governors to go to their States and maintain security in their states instead of living in hotels in the Capital.

Edmund Yakani the executive director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, and Executive Director for Centre for Peace and Advocacy (CAPA) Ter Manyang who spoke to Juba yesterday said the new governors should not just go to the state for reception and come back to Juba.

Yakani cited that the practice by the former governors of the defunct 32 states where most of them were stationed in the Capital Juba should not repeat itself.

“Now we are witnessing all governors going to the states for reception and seven days later, they are back to the Juba hotels. They stay in Juba in hotels with all their body guard teams; so what does that mean? he questioned.

He added that any governor staying in the hotel with body guards want to loot public resources in the name of being the governor of the state.

“Why do you keep body guards spending more dollars in the hotel not sitting in the state where he or she does not pay for a hotel?

Yakani urged the presidency to immediately replace any governor staying in Juba instead of reconciling communities in their respective states.

The Executive Director for Centre for Peace and Advocacy (CAPA) Ter Manyang said governors were not supposed to stay in Juba because their work is in the state, not Juba,

“There is need for them to stay in the state so that they maintain the security situation. We believe that the government is a coalition government which means a collective responsibility by all stakeholders,” he said.

President Salva Kiir last month appointed the governors of eight states and the administrators of the three administrative areas, the Jonglei state governor was appointed on Wednesday this week.