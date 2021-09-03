GovernorCletoprogress in the state

jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday, Juba Monitor interviewed the Governor of Western Bahr El Ghazal State madam Sarah Cleto Rial, on the progress in the state and challenges facing her as a woman. She said security situation was clam she was working hard to maintain peace in the state, and improve infrastructures in the areas.

 As a woman, some people are not respecting her, but she is doing her work. It is normal in our culture; a woman is seen with negative aspects as if she is just sitting and doing nothing.

Despite the fact that women can do what men are doing. It is not the issue of sex but how capable the person is.  She is able to control situation in the state and building on what she had found on the ground. Women need to be supported and encouraged to be active. She is happy with those who recognized her leadership as a woman. She said some families were naming newly born babies with her name and the names of her parents.

One of the reasons was that the children were expected to become like her in the future. That was positive and unique for her and the family. Otherwise, she is ready to develop the state and treat people equally in all the locations.  As a governor, she is a mother to all people and a voice to all women.  Not to her family and tribes because Western Bhar El Ghazal State has many tribes. She had paid visit to some areas to understand problems facing them. She is planning to conduct workshop in the state which would unite citizens in all tribes.

She is also encouraging young women to take part in leadership. As a politician, sometimes the work is too much but she is doing her part.  She advised people of the state and the country at large to concentrate on peace building. 

 There is no a need for us to fight or compete in getting positions.  This country is for all of us, the most important thing is to love one another and work in harmony.

May God bless us all.

