Governor woos investors to enthrone in Torit as peace reign

By William Madouk Garang

Governor of Eastern Equatoria State, Louis Lobong Lojore has called on national and foreign investors to come, explore and invest in areas of their interest as State possess a potential investment opportunities.

In an exclusive interview with Lojore said Eastern Equatoria is secure, peaceful, relatively calm and ready to accommodate any investors who would like to do business in the state adding that it’s a time for state to attain her glory in terms of development.

“I am also appealing to investors that Eastern Equatoria is peaceful, there is a lot of opportunities for investment, they are also welcome to come and invest in Eastern Equatoria,” Governor Lojore told journalists in his state house in Torit on Wednesday.

He also added that time for emergencies had elapsed and therefore urged developmental partners to embark on developmental projects that would improve the lives of people and shape the infrastructure in the state.

“To our development partners and NGOs, time for emergencies is over, we are in peace and we are implementing peace. I wanted those who are coming to Eastern Equatoria to come out with tangible project that is improving the lives of people and that is development not emergencies. We must embark on development, we must bring peace through development,” Lojore stressed.

Governor also encouraged youth to be diligent and inventive and also urged them to be job creator and not job seekers adding that Non-governmental organization and government institutions would not be enough to accommodate all youth.

“For the youth, I am encouraging youth to be hard working and innovative. I want people to be hard working and let us embark in private sectors, NGOs alone cannot employ all of us even the government cannot employ all the youth. We must go to private sectors, we must embark on agriculture so that we create job for ourselves,” he advised.

On September, 2021, the minister of Trade and Investment had unveiled some key investment policies and projects that was approved by the cabinet to attract investors from region to come and invest in South Sudan.

“for us to work in harmony and coordinate with our colleagues doing investment at the state level, we have created a state affairs department in the national ministry of investment called ‘state affairs’ to deal with investment activities in the state. So this the new thing,” minister Dhieu Mathok told media earlier on.

According to investment minister, the three-year work plan was to fulfill the set programs and projects. South Sudan has major investment areas including oil, gas, agriculture, and mining among many others.

Eastern Equatoria is rich in all types of minerals