Governor Tong Pays Students Arrears of Tuition Fees

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Aweil Student’s Association (ASA) at the University of Juba through financial support from Northern Bahr el Ghazal Governor Tong Akeen Ngor has cleared the arrears of more than eighty (80) students studying at the University who were almost dropping out due to unpaid tuition fees.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Chairperson for ASA at the University of Juba Aluong Matem Mawien appreciated the leadership of the Governor for the positive response and stressed that the students will no longer be worried of paying their tuition fees.

“On behalf of ASA, I would like to seize this astonishing privilege to extend my message of happiness, appreciation to the leadership of the State Government for supporting our students financially who were about to drop out due to challenges they encountered in paying tuition fees at the university. With this support, the leadership of the Association had managed to rescue the future of a good number of students which could have been constrained if they were to drop out at this last hour,” Mawien said.

He added that the leadership of ASA is so grateful for the support and therefore, pray and wish that such kindhearted leaders continue to be blessed by Almighty Godin order to serving their societies at the times of need.

He revealed that the Secretariat of the Association wish to give a special thanks to all students for bearing with them until all the appropriate measures are accomplished.

Last year, the Administration of the five Public Universities sent out a circular, informing the students of an increase in the amount they should pay for studies. The hike is between SSP 50,000 and SSP 86,000.

The increase comes nearly two years after the Parliament and the President rejected a similar recommendation by the administration. No one knows how this move passed through the Parliament or the President’s desk and as a result thestudents say the new fees are unattainable and therefore amounts to a denial of the right to education.