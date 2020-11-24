Governor praises women for backing peace

By Awas Lobono Dominic

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria State, Louis Lobong Lojore has praised women for advocating for peace among communities living in Kapoeta South County.

Governor Lobong told Juba Monitor last week that the women from Buya community took bold decision to end conflict which mostly a result of cattle raiding, saying women are victims whenever their men are killed in cattle raids and revenge killings.

He urged the public in Greater Kapoeta to contribute to peace building including community leaders by identifying criminals to face the Law to ensure peace prevail among the communities.

“I want you people of Kapoeta town to cooperate with your administration to protect your town and your road and Community leaders, chiefs and youth in the villages to apprehend the criminals as part of your contribution towards sustainable peace,” Governor Lobong said.

The Speaker of defunct Kapoeta state Peter Bosco Lotyang says the Government will not deliver much service to the citizens effectively when communities still engage in cattle theft and revenge killing.

“You have seen what your government done. We can do a lot of things and those things cannot be done if you civilians or our youth fighting among yourselves, cases of cattle raiding and killing yourselves will not give government chance to do developmental things like what we have seen now here. I think from the example your government did you also stand with your government, reconcile among yourselves and let us all go in promoting peace and development,” Bosco said.

As a result of the peace advocated by the women, the Toposa communities have welcome the peace initiative between them and Buya communities which now make the two of them interact among themselves.