jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, January 11th, 2022
HomeCover StoryGovernor Lojore urges communities not to harbor criminals
Cover Story

Governor Lojore urges communities not to harbor criminals

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Louis LobongLojore, Governor Eastern Equatoria State

By Emelda siama John

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria State (EES) has urged communities in the state and to stop harboringcriminals saying they need to face the law.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday Governor Lojore said the continued communal conflict, cattle raiding and revenge among others exist because communities do not give away the criminals perpetrating acts of violence.

Eastern Equatoriatop official warned villages in the state that police will come for all the criminals and urged theinhabitants to help government identified the culprits to account for their acts.

“We give them 7 days to produce those criminals, to revealed them and surrenderthem to the government so that they will be taken to court for what they have done before,” Lobong said reiterated the sentiments made the national Ministerof Minister of National Security Service, ObutoMamur Mete who is currently in the state.

“If you don’t hand over the criminals to the government in 7 days, I will come here and look for the criminals myself,” Minister Mete to villagers in HiyalaPayam of Torit County.

General Mete ordered the youth of Haforiere, Tirangore, Mura-Hatiha, Hiyala, loguruny, Iloli, Ilieu, and Chalamini to shun violence.

The state government pledged to mobilize necessary resources to clean the state of criminals which was in line with the resolution at the governor’s forum in late November that all the governors and chief administrators should curb insecurity in their areas.   

You Might Also Like

Cover Story

State gov,t agreed to pay Workers’ Union dispersal of Salary arrears

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Deng Ghai Deng The Workers’ Trade Union in Jonglei State has, on Thursday, agreed with the State government dispersal of August and September 2021 Salary arrears. The agreement came days after the workers’ union warned to call for another Civil servant strike if the state government fails to pay the civil servants. Samuel Majer, the Secretary of the Workers’ Trade Union in Jonglei state said the political post holders including the executive have paid themselves already and were trying to delay the payments for civil servants for unknown reasons....
Cover Story

Activists petition authority over poor electricity management in Yei

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei A group of civil societies has petitioned the county authorities over the poor electricity management and imposed of high charges which is not reflected in actual meter box. In their petition letter addressed to Yei County Commissioner, the group had accused Yei Electrical Cooperation (YECO) over poor organization and daunting high charges to her clients. The group blamed the fire outbreak which razed the shops on unauthorized shifting of electric operation by county authority without heeding to precautionary measures. “This shift in operation has not been...
error: Content is protected !!