Governor Lobong escapes attack in Camp 15

By James Atem Kuir

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria State Louis Lobong Lojore escaped an attack by armed youth in Camp 15 area in Budi County on Monday.

Two civilians were shot dead following the attack by the banditswhile on a peace missionto Kapoeta from Torit.

Three other people comprising two military personnel and one civilian were also wounded in the attack on the convoy of Governor Louis Lobong Lojore allegedly staged byBoya youth according to the state minister of information and communication.

Patrick Oting Cyprian,the state minister of information in an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, said gunmen opened fire on a peace convoy led by Governor Lojore and other state government and military officials shortly after leaving Camp 15.

He said the state officials had gone there to quell tension following last week incident where about 14 people, mostly women were killed by unknown assailants over the weekend in Budi County.

“Indeed that incident happened yesterday (Monday) at around noon, they left (Governor Lojore and state government officials) from Torit to Kapoeta. Of course you might have heard an incident few days ago. So the governor’s mission was meant to calm the situation down following that incident because there was fear on the highway,” he said.

Minster Cyprian said governor Lojore is safe and has remained Camp 15 after the attacker short the convoy from proceeding to Kapoeta.

“The governor was ambushed by the youth of Boya community after leaving Camp 15 for Kapoeta.These groups were waiting for the convoy along the road.

“The governor is safe; he is in safe hands with the officials with him. Soldiers came and repelled the attackers and reinforcement from Torit and Kapoeta were sent last night. So the governor is in Camp 15 with all the state dignitaries including the commander of SSPDF in Eastern Equatoria State,” he added.

Minister Oting Cyprian stressed that the situation has returned to calm following the incident but the motives of the attackers remained elusive.