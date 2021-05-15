jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, May 15th, 2021
HomeNewsGOVERNOR-Four bodyguards killed by gunmen
News

GOVERNOR-Four bodyguards killed by gunmen

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Unknown gunmen killed four bodyguards of Central Equatoria Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony during a road ambush on Thursday between Lanya and Yei, State government official confirmed.

Speaking to the media yesterday, State Minister of Information,Mr. Paulino Lukudu said the whereabout of the attackers were yet to be known but added that their intention was to kill the governor and the minister of local government who were not on board in the convoy.

“The governor was not in the same convoy with the bodyguards and was safe from harm.At the moment when four bodyguards of the governor were stained on Thursday at around 1:00 PM while travelling as an advance team from Lanya to Yei. Also the issue of insecurity in the state such as the cattle keepers and the holdout groups of NAS have added on to dishonor,” Lukudu.

He urged travelers using that road to cease movement temporarily, so as to pave way for the government to come up with stern measures on how to protect them.

He revealed that the State government condemned the killings and called upon armedgroup who targeting civilians to respect the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

On Wednesday, five people were reportedly killed in Mugwo Payam in Yei County. In March, this year State government reported that NAS forces were the one targeting people on that road but declined to mention any liability to Thursday incident. A number of people have been killed along the Yei Juba road since January.

Last year, six bodyguards of Vice President for Economic Cluster, James Wani Igga were killed by forces alleged to be National Salvation Front (NAS) who ambushed and killed them on the outskirts of the capital, Juba.

The same this year Eastern Equatoria State Governor Lobong was attacked in his state while on official mission which end up losing a bodyguard.

You Might Also Like

News

Four killed,15 wounded in Cueibet

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok At least four people have been killed and 15 wounded in an intra-communal revenged in Cueibet County of Lakes State on Thursday. Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Police Chief Inspector of Cueibet County Machar Muorwel urged the State government to send reinforcement forces to the area so as to curb insecurity before it become rampant. “We don't have enough forces. My message is for the government to send reinforcement forces to rescue the situation,” Col. “Now, the total number of people who have died between Ayiel...
News

Humanitarian female worker shot dead on duty

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir Unidentified armed assailants shot dead a humanitarian female worker belonging to Cordaid, an international relief and development organization, in Budi County, Eastern Equatoria State. Clara Amono, a specialist in Reproductive Health was traveling from the state headquarters, Torit to another location when gunmen opened fire on a fleet of vehicles ofCordaid and Save the Children, wounding her and another unnamed driver, between Chukudum and Camp 15 area. A 40 years old Ugandan national (Ms. Amono) has been working in the country for 10 year according to...
News

Muslims appeal for peace in the country

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bakindo Stephen Muslims in Maridi County of Western Equatoria state during celebrate Eid el Fitir Mubarak at the freedom square which ended with call for permeate  peace in the country. Speaking during the celebration a leader of Muslims community in Maridi county, Imam Mohamed Adam Yusufsaid, “We are happy with the Christians and county authority for having celebrated Eid together but we call on to the government to bring permeate peace in this beautiful nation.” “Today we are celebrating but our brothers in the other part of this nation...
error: Content is protected !!