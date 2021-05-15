GOVERNOR-Four bodyguards killed by gunmen

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Unknown gunmen killed four bodyguards of Central Equatoria Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony during a road ambush on Thursday between Lanya and Yei, State government official confirmed.

Speaking to the media yesterday, State Minister of Information,Mr. Paulino Lukudu said the whereabout of the attackers were yet to be known but added that their intention was to kill the governor and the minister of local government who were not on board in the convoy.

“The governor was not in the same convoy with the bodyguards and was safe from harm.At the moment when four bodyguards of the governor were stained on Thursday at around 1:00 PM while travelling as an advance team from Lanya to Yei. Also the issue of insecurity in the state such as the cattle keepers and the holdout groups of NAS have added on to dishonor,” Lukudu.

He urged travelers using that road to cease movement temporarily, so as to pave way for the government to come up with stern measures on how to protect them.

He revealed that the State government condemned the killings and called upon armedgroup who targeting civilians to respect the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

On Wednesday, five people were reportedly killed in Mugwo Payam in Yei County. In March, this year State government reported that NAS forces were the one targeting people on that road but declined to mention any liability to Thursday incident. A number of people have been killed along the Yei Juba road since January.

Last year, six bodyguards of Vice President for Economic Cluster, James Wani Igga were killed by forces alleged to be National Salvation Front (NAS) who ambushed and killed them on the outskirts of the capital, Juba.

The same this year Eastern Equatoria State Governor Lobong was attacked in his state while on official mission which end up losing a bodyguard.