Governor directs minister to sack all directors

By Baraka John

The Governor of Western Equatoria State Alfred Futiyo Karaba has directed the Minister of local government and law enforcement in the State to sack about [10] executive directors in the ten counties of the State as theyhavebeen accused of embezzling public funds accrued from tax collection fees.

Governor Karabamade the remarks on Monday at atwo-day commissioners’ forum organized by UNMISS Civil Affairs Division in Yambio.

He said commissioners in their counties do not have access to money generated from tax collection because the executive directors took control of the counties account where the collections were remitted.

“The money that are collected by tax collectors end up in the pockets of the executive directors and the county commissioners do not know the whereabout of the money. So, all the executive directors have built concrete houses, because once the tax collectors bring the money,they take the money and distribute on the table amongst them and collectors.”

“So, Minister of local government I want you to sack all the executive directors and county directors of revenue and bring in people who practice transparency,” GovernorFutiyosaid.

The governor has urged all the Ten County Commissioners to use public funds towards service delivery to the community.

He said the money being taxed should not benefit individuals’ interest.

The two- day commissioner’s forum organized by UNMISS Civil Affairs Divisionwas aimed to equip the County leaders with new skills of good governance and provision of services to the community.