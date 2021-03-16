jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, March 16th, 2021
HomeNewsGovernor directs community chiefs to spearhead disarmament
News

Governor directs community chiefs to spearhead disarmament

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Bol Deng Kiir                                                                           

The governor of Warrap State has directed traditional chiefs and Local government authorities to join hands in spearheading the upcoming voluntary disarmament in the State.

Last week, Governor Aleu Ayieny Aleu ledthe peace tourto greater Tonj to address the issue of cattle raiding,and empathized on voluntary disarmament, communal violence and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone yesterday, the Press Secretary in the office of Governor, Albino Kuek Deng said the governor Aleuvisited all the counties, Payams and Bomas of Tonj and they are currently in TonjSouth County.

 He revealed that during the visit the Governor applauded community of Thony inTonjfor maintaining peace with their neighboring communities of Apuk-jurwiir, Muok and Yar-Ayiei sections.

“Governorvowed to improve the detention of the inmates”.

However, the Chiefs and intellectuals also expressed full commitment to reconcile their differences.

 Meanwhile, the community also requested the government to stop cattle raiders and individuals who are still holding illegal firearms.

You Might Also Like

News

SEVEN-States set for service delivery

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir Seven states governments are set to begin undertaking developmental activities, improve social services, strengthen security and ease economic hardships on the citizens including the long cherished peace. In February, President Kiir began issuing a series of decrees appointing officials from parties to the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolutions of conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS). Each state received 17 Minsters, 5 advisors to the governor, 30 members of independent commissions and varied numbers of county commissioners, marking full formation of executivebody of the R-TGoNU at the...
error: Content is protected !!