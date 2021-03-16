Governor directs community chiefs to spearhead disarmament

By Bol Deng Kiir

The governor of Warrap State has directed traditional chiefs and Local government authorities to join hands in spearheading the upcoming voluntary disarmament in the State.

Last week, Governor Aleu Ayieny Aleu ledthe peace tourto greater Tonj to address the issue of cattle raiding,and empathized on voluntary disarmament, communal violence and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone yesterday, the Press Secretary in the office of Governor, Albino Kuek Deng said the governor Aleuvisited all the counties, Payams and Bomas of Tonj and they are currently in TonjSouth County.

He revealed that during the visit the Governor applauded community of Thony inTonjfor maintaining peace with their neighboring communities of Apuk-jurwiir, Muok and Yar-Ayiei sections.

“Governorvowed to improve the detention of the inmates”.

However, the Chiefs and intellectuals also expressed full commitment to reconcile their differences.

Meanwhile, the community also requested the government to stop cattle raiders and individuals who are still holding illegal firearms.