Governor criticized for spending money on hotel accommodation

By Deng Ghai Deng

Civil society activists and residents in the Jonglei state capital Bor are criticizing the state governor Denay Chagor for accommodating his government’s officials in hotels instead of using the resources to build a dyke to prevent flooding. Last week, most of the officials were transported from Juba to Bor using several chartered flights and convoys to take the oath of office.

Mr. David Garang, an activist with the Bor-based Jonglei Civil Society Network, said he is disappointed by governor Chagor’s decision to accommodate his government’s officials in hotels. Mr. Garang saidGovernor Chagor should use the money to build a permanent dyke around the town to prevent flooding. “We don’t know the services are going to be delivered as the citizens need it. Because the amount of money that is always spent on hotels is very big compared to what the government spends on the service. If the government is really concerned about the citizens’ welfare then they should come out of hotels and go to their houses. They are all sons and daughters of this state and they have homes.” Said Garang

Last week, most of the Jonglei state officials were transported from Juba to Bor using several chartered flights and convoys to take the oath of office. Garang says that he has observed that new ministers, advisors as well as senior military officers are all being accommodated in the most expensive hotels in Bor. Garang says the move is a waste of resources at a time when residents of Bor and other parts of the state still do not have proper shelters and food following the 2020 floods.

“The priority now is to put the permanent dyke. This is what we have been carrying and calling on the government to put the dyke. If the dyke is constructed everything will be okay. The water will be controlled and the people displaced will go back to their houses. And the next is to bring in good security so that people should go out and cultivate in the villages to fight hunger.” Garang added

Garang urged the new government officials to avoid leading luxurious lives and deliver services to the suffering communities of the Jonglei.

Nearly 80,000 people were displaced in Jonglei and Upper Nile by flash floods, which began in November 2019 and gradually increased through January and February 2020, according to humanitarian agencies.

Bor resident Samuel Agol said he is concerned about the luxurious lifestyle of the new government officials when citizens are in need of services. “Government is always deceiving people that there is no income, there is no money now where do they get the money they use to accommodate the officials in the hotels. So I can see this is the game of hide and seek. There is a dyke that is pending that is not yet repaired and the rainy season is coming. This is the first priority they are supposed to take over than accommodating themselves in hotels. They should be mandatory to their task, not enjoying luxury that is not going to help us. Really it’s not going to help us at all.” Said Agol

GatwechKoak, the spokesman for Governor Chagoradmitted the government is paying for state officials to stay at hotels, saying most of them do not have homes in Bor town. Gatwech said “On behalf of the governor I would like to say that not everybody has a home in Jonglei. This is a revitalized peace agreement that consists of different parties. Jonglei is bigger, now there are other people from Bieh, Akobo and from different parts of Jonglei state, those people do not even have houses for 2 reasons. Number one reason is the entire Jonglei state is affected by war including the capital Bor and the floods, so there are no houses.”

He said governor Chagor is doing his best to make sure that the dyke around Bor town is repaired as soon as possible because repairing the dyke is the government’s first priority.