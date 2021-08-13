Governor convenes conference to promote unity.

jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, August 13th, 2021
By: Bida Elly David.

More than 60 participants attended a three-day conference at Grand Hotel in Aweil, Northern Bahr-El-Ghazal State with the aim of promoting peace and good governance.

The conference convened by the Government of Northern Bahr-El-Ghazal State with funding from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMIS) was officially opened by the State Governor, Tong Akeen Ngor on Tuesday 10th August, 2021and concluded on Thursday, 12th August, 2021.

Abraham Wol Kom, the Northern Bahr-El-Ghazal State Information Minister said the conference was a high-level training that focused on consolidating peace through political engagement in Northern Bahr-El Ghazal State.

He said that the conference was for leaders to realise the importance of the RevitalisedPeace Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.

Kom described the conference as a reminder to various Political Parties, government officials, women and youths to work together in unity for the purpose of service delivery and restoration of peace.

The forum was attended by members of various Political Parties, Government Advisors, CSOs representatives, leaders of women groups, youths as well as community leaders.

