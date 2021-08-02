jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021
News

Governor Cleto Calls For Forgiveness

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Western Bahr el Ghazal State Governor, Sarah Cleto Rial has called on South Sudanese to embark on forgiveness and reconciliation as they commemorate Martyrs Day in the country.  

She stated that Martyr’s Day is a National Unity Day. Adding that as the country remembers the fallen heroes and heroines, there is a need for the people to unite for the interest of peace in the country. 

“Let us make this Martyrs Day a Day of Reconciliation, Forgiveness in order to build this country together,” Cleto emphasized.  

Governor Cleto made the call during the commemoration of Martyrs Day in Western Bahr El Ghazal State.

The day was commemorated under the theme: “The Vision of Our Heroes and Heroines Never Die.”

“We need to trust and respect ourselves and make peace a reality. We can only achieve that dream when we accept ourselves through reconciliation and forgiveness,” she added. 

She further urged the people to protect the country’s territories and to resolve their differences amicably in order to restore the country’s glory.

Cleto also appealed to fellow leaders to work for the future of the children and the country.

She further passed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen heroes and heroines.

“Today we remember our leader Dr. John Garang De Mabior and all martyrs who sacrificed their lives so that we can live together in this country.”  Cleto said. She concluded by saying that “Let us say to our martyrs. Thank you for your sacrifices. Rest in Peace and may your souls ascend to the garden of paradise in the place of martyrs and righte

