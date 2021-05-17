Governor clashes with deputy over mayor’s sacking

By James Atem Kuir

The Governor of Jonglei state Denay Jock Chagor has refused the sacking of Mayor Bor Municipality, Dr. Agoot Alier Leek by his deputy, Amb. Antipas Nyok Kucha, and instead issued a counter order maintaining the town mayor on Friday.

Deputy Governor Antipas Kuchawho is also the state Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) interim chairman last week fired Dr. Agoot Leek and terminated his membership from the SPLM party over unclear reasons.

In his order, Mr. Kucha stated that he sacked the Bor town mayor after an SPLM disciplinary committee recommended for Dr. Leekremoval, but failed short of mentioning any particular offense committed by Dr. Leek.

However, a petition letter addressed to the SPLM National Secretariatlast month, accused the deputy governor of alleged division of SPLMmembers in the state; instigating alleged hatred among Jonglei communities and alleged nepotism in nominating officials.

The documents written to President Salva Kiir Mayardit the SPLM Chairman, on April 21, obtained by Juba Monitor, and signed by the embattled mayor Dr. Agoot Alier Leekand 30 other SPLM members,also alleged that Deputy Governor Amb. Kucha had earlier rejected the nomination of Dr. Leek.

Deputy Governor Kucha has not commented the letter.

Inan apparent turn of events on Friday last week, Governor Chagor thwarted the removal of the mayor of Bor Municipality Council saying power sharing in the 2018 peace accord does not mentionedmayoral seats in the power distribution ratio.

“This is to notify the community of Bor town that the Mayor of Municipality Council, Hon. Dr. Agoot Alier Leek, remains the mayor,” reads in part the order issued Friday evening.

“All communities are hereby asked to remain calm and to be aware that the SPLM issues are internal at the level of the party.

“Moreover, the municipality Council is not part of the power sharing provided by R-ARCSS, 2018 hence, it is the prerogative of the governor to appoint a person to the position,” the governor stated in the document.

Hewarned that: “I call up on my people of Jonglei State to stand united and not to be subjected to political and polarization.”