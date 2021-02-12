Governor calls partners to support repair of dyke

By Deng Ghai Deng

The Governor of Jonglei State Denay Jock Chagor has called on the partners to support the repair of the bad spots of the dyke in the state.

In a letter seen by Juba Monitor, the International Organization for Migration-IOM promised to repair about 22 km from Malual-chaat to Arek area in Bor town.

Addressing the visiting delegation from Juba to Bor on Tuesday, governor Chagor says the state government will provide conducive environment for the workers. He also said the state government will make sure the dyke is maintained.

“On behalf of the state government I can assure you that we will work with you more than ever before. If you want to be in touch with the locals or anybody within our local government, we are ready to do. We are willing to work with you so that you help us better and get the help that you are bringing,” said Chagor.

About 85,000 people have been displaced by rising waters and some 230,000 people have experienced flooding more than once in Jonglei state according to the World Food Program (WFP).