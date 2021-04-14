Governor blames politicians for killings

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Western Equatoria State Governor, Lt. Gen. Alfred Futiyo Karaba accused some senior politicians in Juba for driving inter-tribal killing in the state.

“Especially in Tambura County there are some people who are used by the senior politicians in Juba to kill people in the area just to create insecurity in the area so that people feel unhappy with my leadership,” he revealed.

“It is an attempt to tarnish the image of my governmentso that people should don’t trust my administration and that is what is happening exactly, I am aware of what is happening,” Governor Futiyo echoed in an exclusive phone interview with Juba Monitor on Tuesday.

His statement came after the delegation led by himself (Governor) recently visited TamburaCounty as an attempt to resolve outstanding issues and reunite two communities of Balanda and Zande.

He urges politicians who are still trying to confuse and bring hatred among the communities to stop such behavior and give chance to communities to think of development in the state.

Governor Futiyo also called on the communities to choose what can benefit them but not what can destroy the country saying many have witnessed how hatred can put an end to development.

“Our communities have been peaceful in the country since the creation of earth and they have been leaving together for quiet long without any division among themselves,” he stressed.

“So, I am again telling those politicians that our communities love peace, they need to be peaceful so stop confusing them, stop inciting violence in the communities, they even know who you are, speak English that unite people not English that divide the community,” Governor Futiyo said.

He said when he was appointed as Western Equatoria State Governor, he worked tirelessly to make sure that communities in the state are reunited and worked together as one people of one state adding that the communities accepted and they were living together.

However, he said there are so called South Sudanese English origin politicians who think that they are the best in everything and are the ones trying hard to fail the state government.

“You know there are some South Sudanese English origin politician who failed totally to deliver services to their community for so long when in power, despite their failure, they also want others to fail like them as a result they continue to use their system of dividing people along tribal lines.”

However, he did not mention who were those people he was referring to.