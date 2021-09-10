Governor blames delayed security arrangement on conflict

By Baraka John

The Governor of Western Equatoria State Alfred Futuyo Karaba disclosed that the continuous conflict that had engulfed parts of the State specifically Tambura County for the last three months forcing thousands to flee to the neighboring counties was fueled by delayed implementation of the security arrangement.

Karaba said that lack of order in military ranks destroyed and caused insecurity in the county because there were many command forces.

“I must speak the truth, all that has caused insecurity in some parts of South Sudan is the failure to implement security arrangement enshrined in the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement, supposed security arrangement is implemented fully, South Sudan would stand as a united Country,” he said.

He also attributed the conflict to the failure to unify the commands of different armed groups in the state.

“You can see now SPLA has its own commander-in-chief, SPLA-IO has its own commander-in-chief, SSOA equally has its commander-in-chief, which country has three commanders-in-chief, and how do you expect development to flourish in?”Karaba said.

The governor said that, if the different armed groups affiliated to their political parties were unified under one command, peace would reign in South Sudan.

He added that the committee of JDB was dispatched yesterday to Tambura to carry out a fact-finding report on the root cause of the unrest in the area.

Karaba said the committee would come out with the actual cause of the conflict.Hecalledupon the armed-groups in Tambura to immediately cease hostilities and barbaric acts in order for the citizens to live in peace and harmony.

He asked the citizens of Western Equatoria State to work collectively with the state government to restore peace and stability across the state.

Over the past three months, there had been a lot of insecurity in Tambura leading to the killing of hundreds of people, thousands of people had also fled to neighboring counties and many houses demolished.

Several committees from both national and state governments including church leaders went to Tambura to resolve the dispute, but could not manage to restore peace.

The 2018 signed revitalized peace pact under mechanism for security arrangements, states that all the heads of opposition armed groups should continue as commanders-in-chief of their forces until the end of the pre-transitional period or until the end of the unification process.