Governor and Gen. Nando discuss forces relocation

By Baraka John

The South Sudan People Defense Forces (SSPDF) led by Gen. James Nando met with Western Equatoria State Governor Alfred Futiyo Karaba in Yambio to discuss security related issues and relocation of armed forces loyal to SPLA-IO in the State.

The meeting brought together all heads of organized forces and State advisors to devise mechanism of transporting armed forces affiliated to Nando and SPLA-IO to the training center in Maridi.

Speaking to media yesterday, the Western Equatoria State Governor Alfred Futiyo promisedto provide logistical support and feeding to forces during their relocation to Maridi.

“Despite the move to relocate forces allied to the two commanders, there are reports of continued displacement of civilians in Tambura County and targeted attacks, while in Yambio members migrated from one area to another in search of protection as night crimes increase,”.

He added that the forces affiliated to SPLA-IO present in Namutina of Tambura County to be relocated to Ri-Rangu center, the main stronghold of SPLA-IO in Yambio County.