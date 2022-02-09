jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, February 9th, 2022
HomeA foot for thoughtGovernor Adil launched the state parliament
A foot for thought

Governor Adil launched the state parliament

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday the Governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony launched a state parliament after it was not operating for a long time. The ceremony was attended by many people including officials from Central Equatoria state and others from different institutions. It was colorful; ended with the swearing-in of parliamentarian members and dances.

During the speech, Governor Adil mentioned many achievements made in the state. He said they managed to build schools in different places and other progress in the state. He further said there were other challenges faced by the state that need to be resolved in order to bring harmony, unity and peace among the people of South Sudan. One of them was the issue of cattle in Central Equatoria state. He gave an order following the order of President SalvaKiirMayardit sometimes back, saying that those cattle owners in the state are to move their animals out and take them to their respective places. This needs to be done in a good manner so that it cannot cause harm or violence among people of one country.

He urged Members of the august House to commit themselves to the services of people in the state.  Youth and women should be empowered in different activities so that they support themselves during this critical time. For them to reduce challenges, they need to work together.

He further said people of the state should rebuild the broken constructions that were damaged during the period of conflict. It takes time for any country with severe conflicts for its people to recover.

Central Equatoria was damaged because most of the conflicts took place in Juba. Therefore, it required a lot of work from the members of the parliament and the state officials. People should cooperate and plan on how to move forward with development activities. However, budgets should be allocated for each project, without money, it would be difficult for the governor to recover the broken buildings. 

 He also talked of new infrastructures in general and bridges constructions in other areas. The report of Governor Adil was to encourage people to work harder and focus on building the country at large. 

May God bless us all.   

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Senegal won African Cup of Nations

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor A Senegal national football player on Sunday 6th February 2022 has won African Cup. It was a great joy to the people of the country and supporters of Senegal football in various African countries.   It was not easy for Senegal players to succeed in this great competition of the African Cup. The two players played very well for the two rounds with no goal from each side. Senegal got an opportunity in the extra time of the penalty, Senegal 4 goals and Egypt 2...
A foot for thought

Well done EBC Association

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Equator Broadcasting Corporation (EBC}, listeners by the name, “EBC Honest Family Association”, has cleaned Sabah children’s hospital on Saturday 5th of this Feb 2022, under the theme: “Jesus blessed the children” (Mathew 19:13-15}. This group formed the above-mentioned Association through their communications with EBC programmes. They thought of what to do and united for the development of EBC and the country at large. At the end, they came up with the idea of forming an Association so that it will unite them and...
A foot for thought

EBC to clean Sabah hospital

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor According to the announcement made in the Equator Broadcasting Corporation (EBC} for a number of days said that they are going to clean Al Sabah Children’s Hospital on Saturday 5th of February, 2022.   The information has been announced on the EBC radio, including the necessary arrangements for the cleaning.  This has been done by the administration together with the members of EBC group. The representative of the group yesterday said, any person who is going to support the programme of cleanness, should take...
A foot for thought

Knowledge and technology

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor These two words have different meanings in terms of application on the ground. You can be highly educated, obtain the highest levels of certificates like Doctorates or Professors in University, but without digital knowledge, you are less educated. Technology, these days, matters in everything. For example with COVID 19 Pandemic, people are conducting meetings, conferences and pieces of training online. If you don’t have knowledge of how to apply and zoom to the meeting halls, you cannot be in a position to attend the...
error: Content is protected !!