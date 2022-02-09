Governor Adil launched the state parliament

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday the Governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony launched a state parliament after it was not operating for a long time. The ceremony was attended by many people including officials from Central Equatoria state and others from different institutions. It was colorful; ended with the swearing-in of parliamentarian members and dances.

During the speech, Governor Adil mentioned many achievements made in the state. He said they managed to build schools in different places and other progress in the state. He further said there were other challenges faced by the state that need to be resolved in order to bring harmony, unity and peace among the people of South Sudan. One of them was the issue of cattle in Central Equatoria state. He gave an order following the order of President SalvaKiirMayardit sometimes back, saying that those cattle owners in the state are to move their animals out and take them to their respective places. This needs to be done in a good manner so that it cannot cause harm or violence among people of one country.

He urged Members of the august House to commit themselves to the services of people in the state. Youth and women should be empowered in different activities so that they support themselves during this critical time. For them to reduce challenges, they need to work together.

He further said people of the state should rebuild the broken constructions that were damaged during the period of conflict. It takes time for any country with severe conflicts for its people to recover.

Central Equatoria was damaged because most of the conflicts took place in Juba. Therefore, it required a lot of work from the members of the parliament and the state officials. People should cooperate and plan on how to move forward with development activities. However, budgets should be allocated for each project, without money, it would be difficult for the governor to recover the broken buildings.

He also talked of new infrastructures in general and bridges constructions in other areas. The report of Governor Adil was to encourage people to work harder and focus on building the country at large.

May God bless us all.