Governor Accuses Politicians in Juba Of Fueling Conflict In Western Equatoria State

By Atimaku Joan

Politician living in Juba from Western Equatoria State have been accused of fueling Inter Communal violence in the state.

Speaking During the press conference that was meant to address the general security situation in the state and developmental activities, the governor of Western Equatoria Lt. Gen. Alfred Futuyo Karaba has accused four government officials for being behind the communal conflicts in his jurisdiction.

He accused the four officials stating that there was killings and lootings of properties during their regime.

“The problem in Tumbura has not started during my regime but it was there ever since. I stayed in power for a month nobody died,” said Karaba.

He also said that the Politicians visited Tumbura without informing the higher authority about their visit in the county.

However he said that his intention of coming to Juba was to meet with these people who are said to be behind the continuous confusion and the assassination in his state.

He called on the Politicians to leave him do his work as a leader in peace instead of confusing the civilians. He added that if they have any issue or anything they should to follow the right procedures

“Five people have been arrested so far and when the investigation was done, five of them mentioned more people behind the conflict in Tumbura, therefore those who have been mentioned by the five people in prison will be apprehended,” Karaba said.