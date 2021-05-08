Government should reduce taxes in Nimule

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The report published in the newspaper yesterday that the prices of items continue to increase because of high taxes imposed on traders in Nimule needs to be observed. According to the story, traders are not reducing prices of items due to heavy taxation in Nimule.

They also said the Central Bank was not selling them dollars; they buy dollars in black market with high rates. This statement was said in the story. That shows clearly that the Central bank is not supporting traders. However, if the management of Central Bank is cooperative, they should sale some dollars to traders to help them purchase items abroad.

Yet, people are wondering as to why the dollar rates are coming down while prices of items are increasing in the market.

The victims are consumers who are buying items in the market daily. Traders increase prices of items according to the taxation imposed on them at the boarders by government officials. Is the money taken from taxation deposited in government account or it goes to individual accounts. If it goes to government account, why not use part of the money to purchase goods in Uganda and sell with reasonable price to citizens.

In this regards, if traders are not reducing prices of items in the market,the government should question them and take necessary action against them. Majority of them are buying dollars in black market while others get from Commercial banks.

It is only a matter of having common understanding between the government and tradersto put things right. Both sides should harmonize with each other in improving prices of items in the market. People have suffered enough; they need improvement in the market to develop them. As there is peace in the country, people need economic stability.

The authorities should cooperate with traders to eliminate economic crisis in the country while government continue monitoring the market and dialogue with traders.

May God bless us all.