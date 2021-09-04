jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, September 4th, 2021
News

Governance cluster passes memo to council of ministers

By John Agok

The First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny on Tuesday the 31st August, 2021 chaired the meeting number five of the governance cluster this year.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the acting Press Secretary in the office of the first vice president,Puok Both Baluang   said  that the meeting confirmed and adopted the recommendations of the previous governance cluster meeting No. 04/2021 that was held on Tuesday, 6th July 2021.

According to his statement, the meeting also discussed a ministerial memorandum from the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs on Constitution Making Process Bill, 2021, presented by the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ruben Madol.

 “Yes, actually on Tuesday, thegovernance cluster meeting was chaired by His Excellency Dr. Riak Machar Teny Dhurgon which kindly passed the memorandum and recommended it to the council of ministers for further deliberation”, he said.

Buluang admitted that it entirely depended on the government of R-TGoNU to table the Memo anytime in the council of ministers.

“This will depend on R-TGoNU under the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs to table the Memo before the council of ministers so soon”, he added.

The process of drafting a permanent constitution of South Sudan was initiated over the last two months but the process stalled as the unity government was running out of its mandate as per the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) that was signed on 12th of September 2018 and expected to run for three years which were then coming to an end.

