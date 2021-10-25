Gov, t, India to impart disaster management skills

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The National Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mayiik Ayii Deng together with Indian Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mr. V Muraleedharanon Friday agreed to impart Disaster Management skills training to South Sudanese diplomats in the country.

The two Ministers reviewed all aspects of the existing bilateral relations and discussed new avenues of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, livestock, education, healthcare and Information Technology.

Speaking to media, Minister Muraleedharan said that India expressed its willingness to continue its support to South Sudan in capacity building through various training programmes and humanitarian assistances.

The Indian side also conveyed the impediments affecting growth of bilateral trade and Indian Investment in South Sudan. Considering vulnerability of South Sudan to frequent natural disasters. India government invited South Sudan to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), for its own benefit.

The Indian minister expressed the readiness of his government to share experiences in developing parliamentary rules, procedures and practices with South Sudan and offer various capacity building training courses for new members of parliament and officials of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs as well as elections commission members.

Muraleedharan added that India emphasized the potential growth of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

India also reiterated its support for the ongoing peace process envisaged in the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) and expressed hope that all constituents would contribute for expeditious implementation of the R-ARCSS to pave the way for a peaceful, stable and prosperous South Sudan.

The visit of Mr. Muraleedharan provided an impetus to bilateral relations by deepening engagement and expected to open new areas of cooperation between India and South Sudan.

On Thursday last week, Minister V. Muraleedharan, met with the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Mary Nawal Martin to share information about parliamentary systems of the countries.