Gospel music star nominated for continental Awards

By: Mandela Nelson Denis

Gospel star Samiel aka Maboto Motivated has been nominated for the continental gospel Music Awards that will take place in South Africa.

The Maaranathan Africa continental Award 2020 nominated the “Sawa Sawa” hit maker under the breakthrough Male Ministers of the Year category.

The Award features rising gospel stars from South Africa, Eritrea, Tanzania, Nigeria, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

It is for the first in history the South Sudan gospel music real having for its own artist to be nominated in such a continental award.

Samiel posted on his official page about the good news hence attracting series of comments from his fans and the country at large.

Speaking to Juba Monitor Samiel Maboto said that 2020 is the year for South Sudanese music to be appreciated beyond the borders revealing that he is hopeful the music industry will continue to shape the country positively.

“We have been nominated for the continental Worship Music Awards scheme for the first of its kind in the history and this is good,” said Samiel.

Samiel added that the link for voting for the prestigious award will be shared soon so that everyone start voting.

“I will share the link for voting as soon as it is ready so that we can all vote and make South Sudan proud and to all my fans thanks for believing in me, may the Almighty God bless you,” Samiel said.

Samiel rose to the music industry with his “Sawa Sawa” single, a song that preaches about positive living.

The song is a popular play on the broadcast radio stations across the country even in the clubs.

South Sudanese gospel industry is picking up so quick with so many young talented ladies and gentlemen joining the genre of music.

Currently, Juba is flooded with so many gospel singers such as Jungle Preachers, Amina, the Star Eagles, Prince Paradise, Samiel Maboto Motivated, whose music are changing the lives of the people positively.