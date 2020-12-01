Goodbye to 2020 and Welcome 2021

By Robin Saban

I never like goodbyes, but at this moment in my life, I want to say goodbye to 2020. The year 2020 will probably be remembered as a tough year for all of us everywhere.

I usually say, see you around, we will hear from each other soon, be safe, take good care of yourself, but never say goodbye.



For me goodbyes are sad. Like I know that I will never see this person again, ever.

Even if it`s not sure if I will see the person again, I still don`t like to say goodbye because there is a small light of hope that we might meet again.

But to the year 2020, I truly must say from the bottom of my heart, Goodbye 2020, I will never forget, whether good or bad, the legacy it has brought.

Finally, 2020 is coming to an end and it will be part of history soon.

What have we learned from 2020?

What should we remember from 2020?

It’s up to each of us to make our conclusion about different times in our life.

I am sure most of us do not want to remember 2020. But whether we would like to remember or not, 2020 is part of life and will be part of human history like many other years before, with lessons to be learned.

Covid-19 has changed many things in our life. We will see how we will adapt ourselves to the new lifestyle.

Let’s welcome 2021 with new hopes and dreams, open a new page and write a new chapter in our book.

Let’s draw new lines and create bigger pictures in the minds of many and change or adapt a new way of doing things in our personal or professional life.

Let’s make our motivation different to make a difference, taking one step at a time to do it right.

Let’s give opportunities and open doors for people and find the positives in life against all odds.

Let’s take a look into the glass from the full side, not from the empty side, and keep the light of the candle of hope burning all the time.

And let’s not forget that by believing in ourselves, everything is possible.

I know we can do it. We have all that we need, and all we need to do is just change our mindset, at least a little bit, to start doing the right things at the right time.

I hope and wish, each and every one of you will have a great Christmas and a good New Years’ Eve with your loved ones, with your family, and with your friends.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all.

Until the next article, please stay safe and sound and God bless you all.



See you in 2021.

Robin SABAN

UPF Peace Ambassador.

robinsaban@hotmail.com





