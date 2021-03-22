GOOD LUCK SENIOR FOUR STUDENTS

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Students of the South Sudan Secondary Education Certificates, commonly known as senior four are set to sit for their examination starting today. The students numbering 34,536 will take the exams in 307 centres including two specialized schools and all the ten states and the three administrative areas. Kudos to all of the candidates and prayers are with us that you all excel to be responsible generation in the future. The country ‘s development agenda will soon be in your hands and for sure our prayers are in all your endeavours knowing and understanding the magnitude of fear and damages coronavirus has created in the world. Take courage and remain steadfast in putting preventive measures into force. Parents, teachers and guardians should help the students at this trying moment of virus to follow the required World Health Organization (WHO) and the national Ministry of Health worldwide preventive measures.The tasks should be shared with the education docket headed by, Minister Awut Deng Acuil and all key players in the education sector to support positive outcome at the end because it is the lifeline of the students to further their education towards higher learning institutions both locally and abroad. This is the best gift a nation can give to its youth who are able to be in schools and who are able to sit the examination. People who have excelled in education to the highest level are the pillar and foundation of a well cultured country of discipline and order of doing things because the citizens interact on sound and meaningful exchange of ideas with proper understanding. It cannot be ruled out that some educated people still try and tend to live in their own world where they claim to be superior in knowledge than others. Learning is a continuous process and one should not claim to be better than the other. Positive arguments must come from like minds for the well-being of mankind. This is why borrowing knowledge from one profession to another is important because it makes one understand the environment they live in and what should be required of them. No one can be a jack of all trade or a master of all. These kind of minds do not develop the minds of the youth who should be learning from the present crop of minds. Some people wish to pretend to know it all and are in the forefront of criticizing others while in real sense, their learning and education background begs a million of questions. Education and learning does not end up in a classroom. The world is right now open and people graduate with different education backgrounds without being in a classroom.Time has come that we all must stand up and kick away mediocre and education dwarf in our midst. Let us support well cultured and well organized education for our children. The starting step towards this goal must have the political goodwill to support the success.