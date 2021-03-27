GOOD LUCK JUBA CITY NEW MAYOR

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Congratulation and welcome in the office our new mayor of the country’s capital city, Juba, KalistoLado Faustino. I am welcoming you because in the long run you will understand and may need it at that time. I was impressed with your promises to keep the city clean. This has been our prayers for a long time and if you can break the camel’s back, then you must start with few advises. There are those who believe in themselves that they rule this city by extension. These are the opaque groups which you must avoid and refuse to allow in the midst of your administration. I am sure they are on the drawing board planning on their next move. Please my friend and our only hope do not give them room to arm-twist your well planned operations to make the city be in the class of its own and meet the international standard. Through your maiden address, there were indications that you can make it. My fear however, is that you will need to be firm and strong in every decision you make because some people who will or may sabotage your well-planned agenda are within the city hall and they have their own ways of seeing things. Working with Thiik Thiik Mayardit. You will form a formidable force to steer the city to the expectations but only if there will be no obstacles brought about or laid on the way to your success. Making city clean can be simple if all key players including residents are fully involved and made to do what is right within their residential areas and beyond. Order of public transport parking garbage collection, market management by traders themselves, identification of dumping areas and the council must make available enough garbage collection vans and personnel. Not street children. Uncoordinated collection of taxes from small and medium business people should not be allowed just like uncalled for arrests where small or something “small” is demanded must be brought to an end. My friend we all know that the city is faced with moribund of problems that needs patience, perseverance and strength to handle. It also needs tolerance of other people’s positive ideas. Not those with quick to erase thoughts. There will be time when they might try their tricks but be on the look-out because the city residents and the appointing authority expect you to provide service delivery that meet the standard of the general public. No one would want to go down without being remembered in the light of success and this is where you must aim at. My prayer is that those with other motives should give you time to do your work without internal or external interference. Juba City should gain the glory of other regional cities and be globally the potential hub where it can all start. It is possible and it can be done if only the man at the helm is given free hand and supported to do the best for the people he/she serves.